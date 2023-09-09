The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Ranked According To IMDb

Ask anyone what the perfect trilogy is and chances are that they'll likely shout out Peter Jackson's iconic "The Lord of the Rings" films. It's an answer that makes a lot of sense, especially when one considers the cultural and commercial success the franchise has had. Back in the mid-'90s, when Jackson began to cook up his vision of Middle-earth, he originally wanted to make two films.

Unfortunately, Jackson's vision of "The Lord of the Rings" was rejected, thanks in part to the creative's insistence on making more than one film. Eventually, Jackson and his team ended up at New Line Cinema, where their luck changed. There, executive Robert Shaye asked Jackson a pivotal question that changed the fate of fantasy cinema. "He looked at the reel and said, 'You know what I don't get is why you want to do two films.' And we thought, 'Oh, here we go. He's going to try to make us do one film now. The same story,'" Jackson recounted to IndieWire. "But the very next thing he said was, 'Why would you do two films when there's three books? Why wouldn't you do three films?'"

Audiences now have not two, but three "Lord of the Rings" films to digest. And while they're technically all critical components of one larger story, it's hard not to differentiate each film and debate over which is best. And when it comes to the "The Lord of the Ring" trilogy's IMDB scores, there's a clear winner. The trilogy-capper "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," boasts an IMDB score of 9.0 with over 1.9 million votes, making it the highest-ranked film in the series. "Fellowship of the Ring" and "The Two Towers" both hold second place in terms of IMDB ranking — sort of.