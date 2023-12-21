The Real Reason Andy Serkis Isn't In Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

The "Planet of the Apes" reboot trilogy of the 2010s wouldn't have had the same impact without the immeasurable talents of Andy Serkis. His role as lead ape Caesar set another high bar for motion capture performances after Serkis' prior achievements with characters such as Gollum and King Kong. So while it may seem odd that Serkis will not be a part of the franchise's next installment, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," that same towering status might explain his absence.

Serkis wouldn't be able to reprise his part as Caesar, given the character's death at the end of "War for the Planet of the Apes." Nevertheless, there were discussions about bringing Serkis into "Kingdom" as a new character. "We talked about it, for sure," director Wes Ball told Empire magazine. "Like, 'Could you play another ape character?' I entertained that thought for a long time because I thought it would be f***ing cool." By the end, however, the team felt that Serkis would be better suited for a future entry. "He's just too iconic, in a way," explained Ball. "So we decided it's probably best to think about future movies where maybe he can come in."

Even with this explanation and the potential of Serkis returning for another film down the line, some diehard fans may not be convinced that an "Apes" movie without the famed performer is worth a watch. Thankfully, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" has a supporter whose opinion is sure to hold some weight.