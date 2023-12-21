The Real Reason Andy Serkis Isn't In Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
The "Planet of the Apes" reboot trilogy of the 2010s wouldn't have had the same impact without the immeasurable talents of Andy Serkis. His role as lead ape Caesar set another high bar for motion capture performances after Serkis' prior achievements with characters such as Gollum and King Kong. So while it may seem odd that Serkis will not be a part of the franchise's next installment, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," that same towering status might explain his absence.
Serkis wouldn't be able to reprise his part as Caesar, given the character's death at the end of "War for the Planet of the Apes." Nevertheless, there were discussions about bringing Serkis into "Kingdom" as a new character. "We talked about it, for sure," director Wes Ball told Empire magazine. "Like, 'Could you play another ape character?' I entertained that thought for a long time because I thought it would be f***ing cool." By the end, however, the team felt that Serkis would be better suited for a future entry. "He's just too iconic, in a way," explained Ball. "So we decided it's probably best to think about future movies where maybe he can come in."
Even with this explanation and the potential of Serkis returning for another film down the line, some diehard fans may not be convinced that an "Apes" movie without the famed performer is worth a watch. Thankfully, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" has a supporter whose opinion is sure to hold some weight.
Serkis has high praise for the new film
Even without Andy Serkis in the cast, the "Planet of the Apes" saga appears to be in good hands. While it's unlikely that his motion capture performance as Caesar will ever be matched, a look at the teaser trailer for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" promises an epic experience at least on par with the earlier entries. And according to Serkis himself, that doesn't even scratch the surface of what the blockbuster has in store.
Speaking with Cinemablend last March, Serkis took a moment to praise the work that director Wes Ball and company had done on "Kingdom" up to that point. "I think Wes Ball is going to do an amazing job with this film," Serkis shared. "From what I've heard and what I've seen, there's some amazing conceptual artwork. And where they've chosen to land the story and take off with the next iteration, I think it's gonna blow people's minds." Serkis stayed tight-lipped regarding any character or plot details, but his endorsement alone offers a sign that the series is headed in a positive direction.
Much will be riding on the success of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," as the film is intended to launch a new trilogy. Time will tell if the movie lives up to such lofty expectations, but it seems that even without Serkis starring, "Kingdom" is shaping up to be quite the event.