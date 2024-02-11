Star Wars: Episode I Without Jar Jar Binks Does Exist - But You'll Likely Never See It

Even those with a soft spot for "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" are unlikely to find a substantial narrative reason for the film's blatant comic relief: Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best). One fan took matters into their own hands regarding this aspect — by cutting the Gungan out almost entirely. But those hoping to see the legendary edit are in for a letdown.

In 2000, a mysterious project dubbed "The Phantom Edit" began circulating among Star Wars diehards. This version, pieced together by editor Mike J. Nichols using a VHS of the original film, cut out 20 minutes to address numerous complaints viewers had about the prequel. Along with removing mention of midi-chlorians, scrapping Anakin Skywalker's (Jake Lloyd) many cutesy lines, and trimming many of the drawn-out political speeches, Nichols also chopped down Jar Jar's role to the bare minimum.

When discussing his choice to cut out the underwater city scene featuring Jar Jar, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) with Zap2it, Nichols expressed that most of the goofy alien's screen time sacrificed narrative importance to show off the movie's groundbreaking effects. "The mass of that scene is to establish that Jar Jar was banished and he is clumsy. Do we really need to be told that?" he stated. "The audience knows both these elements way before this scene so then the scene remains in the film as a showpiece for ILM visual effects. By [George] Lucas' own rule, showcasing effects and sets is the reason most fantasy and sci-fi films fail."