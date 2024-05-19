The Only Major Actors Still Alive From 1980's Magnum P.I.

Thomas Magnum had a strong ally in the form of Rick Wright, played by Larry Manetti, who shared a history with Magnum that stretched back to the Vietnam War. Rick was the proprietor of the King Kamehameha Club, which he ran whenever he wasn't helping his friend solve the crime of the week. Manetti was a main cast member throughout all eight seasons of the original "Magnum P.I.," and his resume plays like a "Best Of" list of some of the greatest TV shows of the '80s and '90s, with roles on "Quantum Leap," "Renegade," and "JAG."

Manetti eventually returned to his roots and appeared on the "Magnum P.I." reboot as a new character — Nicky "The Kid" DeMarco. He actually originated the role on the revived "Hawaii Five-0," and since the two shows exist in the same universe, it was only natural to bring Manetti over. He also had a guest spot on an episode of "Blue Bloods," which he was ecstatic to be a part of. As he told TV Insider, "Selleck and everybody on the show bent over backward for me, treated me like a king. I never did a show as a guest star that I was so enthused and excited about."

In that same interview, Manetti revealed he suffered a stroke some years ago and has had issues walking. The character he played on "Blue Bloods" is in a wheelchair, so he was glad the production was willing to work with an actor with a disability for the role. Even though Selleck and Manetti didn't have any scenes together on "Blue Bloods," it must've been a thrill for longtime fans all the same to see them share an episode once again.