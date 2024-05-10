Tom Selleck Confirms If He Will Retire After The Blue Bloods Finale
It looks like audiences will be treated to more of Tom Selleck's work even after the actor hangs up Frank Reagan's famous blue dress uniform and equally famous mustache.
Speaking with Parade in May, Selleck said he'd previously contemplated retirement after buying a ranch. Instead, he finds himself happily balancing his work life and the one he lives on his land. "I go home and I sit on a ranch and frankly, I could do that all the time. But I do not want to retire. I love acting." The interviewer noted that the last line of Selleck's autobiography suggests he is "out of time," presaging a career or life change. Selleck demurred, "I was sitting in a room that was built in 1910 when I wrote that. Maybe I didn't make it clear. It's full of Western memorabilia of another time [period], a picture of John Ford on the wall, and Western bronzes. I kind of wish maybe I would have been a little happier in the 19th century, but probably not."
Though "Blue Bloods" has firmly been canceled by CBS with no Season 15 planned, Selleck has a notion of what he will do next with his time.
Tom Selleck wants to resurrect Jesse Stone
Tom Selleck told Parade that he plans on going back to a familiar character of his once "Blue Bloods" is in the books. "If 'Blue Bloods' doesn't [get uncanceled], there is room for a 'Jesse Stone' because I've written them, as you know," he said "I love Jesse. And he'd be different. He's older. It's been a while since the last one. That's a fun thing to deal with."
The "Jesse Stone" series of television movies has aired sporadically on CBS and The Hallmark Channel since 2009. Spanning nine films and based on the series of mystery novels by Robert B. Parker, they follow the titular former baseball player who devotes himself to cleaning up corruption in his small hometown of Paradise, Massachusetts. He rises through the ranks until he becomes the town's chief of police, and along the way, he solves crimes both big and small. The most recent "Jesse Stone" TV movie — "Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise" — aired in 2019. Perhaps fans will find out what Jesse's been up to for the past four-plus years, but until then, they can keep catching Tom Selleck on "Blue Bloods" through this fall.