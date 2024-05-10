Tom Selleck Confirms If He Will Retire After The Blue Bloods Finale

It looks like audiences will be treated to more of Tom Selleck's work even after the actor hangs up Frank Reagan's famous blue dress uniform and equally famous mustache.

Speaking with Parade in May, Selleck said he'd previously contemplated retirement after buying a ranch. Instead, he finds himself happily balancing his work life and the one he lives on his land. "I go home and I sit on a ranch and frankly, I could do that all the time. But I do not want to retire. I love acting." The interviewer noted that the last line of Selleck's autobiography suggests he is "out of time," presaging a career or life change. Selleck demurred, "I was sitting in a room that was built in 1910 when I wrote that. Maybe I didn't make it clear. It's full of Western memorabilia of another time [period], a picture of John Ford on the wall, and Western bronzes. I kind of wish maybe I would have been a little happier in the 19th century, but probably not."

Though "Blue Bloods" has firmly been canceled by CBS with no Season 15 planned, Selleck has a notion of what he will do next with his time.