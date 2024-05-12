FX's Shogun Season 2 Looks Very Likely After A Huge Announcement

Well, while it was initially safe to assume that FX's "Shōgun" would not see a second season, it seems the winds have changed, with a major report suggesting that the series is gearing up to set sail once again. According to Deadline, the show's main star, Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays the calculating and iron-willed Lord Yoshii Toranaga, "has closed a deal to return" as the character.

While the publication notes that getting "The Last Samurai" actor to return is a massive victory for a possible "Shōgun" Season 2, there are still other deals that need to be inked and hurdles to overcome. The reported work toward renewing the series comes off its outstanding success; upon its debut, critics and fans lavished "Shōgun" with absolute praise. However, from the very beginning, the show was advertised and released as a limited series. Deadline notes that should a Season 2 be officially greenlit, it would be a strategic move that would place "Shōgun" in the drama series category for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, a bracket the show could potentially thrive in due to there being limited output from networks during the last several months due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Assuming a second season is a done deal and only a matter of time, one has to wonder: While "Shōgun" certainly hit it out of the park during its first go round, did its dramatic and emphatic conclusion leave enough room for a second season?