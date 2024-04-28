The Real Reason FX's Shogun Likely Won't Get A Season 2

After a successful 1st season, FX's adaptation of James Clavell's "Shōgun" has reached its natural conclusion by dramatizing the events of the novel's final chapter. But now that the tale of Mariko (Anna Sawai), John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), and Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada, familiar from "The Last Samurai" among other projects) is at an end, the possibility of a 2nd season might loom in the minds of viewers everywhere. After all, the show has high critical acclaim with a 99% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, ruined only by two negative reviews. And there's little competition since the 1980 "Shōgun" miniseries adaptation is almost impossible to watch. Unfortunately, it looks like there won't be a 2nd season of the program, mostly because the 1st season has exhausted all of the material available in Clavell's hit novel.

Justin Marks, series co-creator, told The Direct in February that it's doubtful there will be more "Shōgun": "I think we tell the complete story of the book. And we get to the end. I hope those who have read the book will see it's exactly where the book ends. And we're really excited about that because it's a very surprising ending that [James] Clavell does for the book. And it's kind of beautifully ambiguous in certain senses. ... It took us five years. This show is older than both of our children."

Despite his qualms about adding more chapters to the show without further material from Clavell, who died in 1994, Marks appears to be movable on the topic in other interviews — and the rest of the "Shōgun" team seems pretty divided on the subject.