That Huge Shogun Episode 9 Death Is Leaving Many Viewers In Tears

Contains spoilers for "Shōgun" Episode 9 — "Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky"

Two reviews may have ruined the perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of "Shōgun," but that won't stop it from going down as easily one of the best shows of 2024. The miniseries is filled with a wondrous visual style and compelling performances, particularly from Anna Sawai, who plays Lady Mariko. For a show filled with samurai, she may be the most strong-willed of anyone, and fans expressed their devastation when she sacrifices her life in Episode 9 to protect Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira). There may only be one episode left, but it seems no one is ready to say goodbye to Mariko.

The episode is a magnificent showcase for Sawai, as comments flooded X (formerly Twitter) praising the actor. User @aruwin wrote, "It was a tear-jerker of an ending, the queen should not go that way. But she slayed." X user @ReadLoveListen1 found one quote from the episode particularly poignant, especially upon seeing how Mariko's journey ends: "'Flowers are only flowers because they fall.' I'm trying to keep my lashes on."

The 1980 adaptation of "Shōgun" changed television, and this newest iteration is leaving its own mark on the landscape. Many are already predicting some Emmys in the show's future, and @beepsplain needs Sawai to be part of that awards conversation: "Go ahead and let the Emmys know that Anna Sawai has won 2024."