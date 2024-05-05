TV Scenes That Actually Killed Stunt Actors

While audiences haven't seen Chuck Norris headlining a movie in a long time, he was a huge star back in the 1980s, leading classics like "Delta Force," "Missing in Action," and their sequels. In the 1990s he moved to television in "Walker: Texas Ranger," which told the story of Sgt. Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger, Vietnam veteran, and expert in just about everything, because it's Chuck Norris. In the show, he acts as a one-man fighting force against all manner of bad guys, leading to action-packed installments brimming with bare-knuckled brawls, exciting shootouts, and hard-hitting car chases. And one of those scenes led to the death of stuntman and driver William Charles Skeen.

It happened in 1999 while cameras were rolling on a car chase in Cedar Hill State Park. Skeen was driving a GMC Suburban while making a 140-foot leap through the air and crashing down with a devastating impact. But it wasn't the stunt itself that killed him. Skeen suffered a fatal heart attack during the shooting of the scene, which otherwise went off without a hitch. "It flew through the air like an eagle and didn't do anything weird," police told the Washington Post, acknowledging that the stuntman's safety gear was all in good order.

When the truck landed, though, Skeen was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died of cardiac arrest. "We are grief-stricken over our friend's sudden and tragic death," star Chuck Norris, who also served as the show's executive producer, said in an official statement.