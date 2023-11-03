Gen V Characters Create A Big Plot Hole On The Boys - And It Makes No Sense

Until "Gen V," Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) was the only Supe to manifest identical powers to those of their parent, a seeming anomaly that can be explained by those powers coming purely from genetics. So assuming the show isn't retconning his status as the sole natural-born Supe, Andre and Maverick must have gotten their powers from Compound V.

Compound V has historically been portrayed as being highly unpredictable, just as likely to grant one with useless "powers" as it is to grant practical crime-fighting capabilities — for every person who manifests a conventional gift like superstrength or superspeed, there's likely at least one person who manifests acidic vomit or a prehensile penis. So the fact that Andre and Maverick get powers that actually lend themselves to superheroics is already pretty lucky, but the odds of them getting the same Seven-worthy powers as their parents are just astronomical.

While some may dismiss this as Compound V affecting father and son in similar ways, that doesn't seem to be a given in this universe. Otherwise, Homelander (Antony Starr) would've manifested the exact same gifts as his sperm donor, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). This potential plot hole doesn't exactly break the universe of "The Boys," but it avoids an arguably more compelling narrative in favor of tired superhero tropes — the very thing the franchise is supposed to rebel against.