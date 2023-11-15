Gen V: The Hole Truth About Tek Knight Goes Deeper Than You Think

Of all the wonderful (and wonderfully awful) characters introduced in Amazon Prime Video's "Gen V," none were as memorably bizarre as Tek Knight. Derek Wilson's duplicitous true crime icon did what every great "The Boys" guest star should do: bluster in, create as much chaos as possible, and leave having raised more questions than they've answered.

Tek Knight certainly delivered on that last point, having been forced out of Godolkin University by Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) after she successfully blackmails him with video evidence of ... well, the hole truth. No, not "The Whole Truth," his Vought+ docuseries, but security footage of him performing unspeakable acts with anything and everything displaying an obvious opening. That's about as much as we can explain while keeping things PG here at Looper.

Tek Knight's obsession could well be a side-effect of his hyper-observance, if it's not merely exacerbated by it (it's not like he can simply ignore holes, after all). Originally, however, this grossly comedic weakness was somehow even stranger.