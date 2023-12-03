The Boys Season 4: If Black Noir Is 'Alive' So Is This 'Dead' Homelander Theory

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) is one of the biggest mysteries in "The Boys," and it's not just because of his black, full-body super suit. The eerily quiet member of the Seven is one of the few people Homelander (Antony Starr) seems to genuinely like, and his ability to survive vast amounts of punishment makes clear that he's far tougher than your average superpowered person. Over the course of the series, the viewer gradually finds out that the character has a dangerous almond allergy, that his real name is Earving, and that he's a former member of Payback who was severely injured when he and the rest of the team betrayed Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). During the events of "The Boys" Season 3, Homelander finally kills Noir after the powerful supe finds out that Soldier Boy is his father and that Black Noir has been keeping information from him.

That's already a lot, but there's an even bigger mystery surrounding the character. What "The Boys" fans might not know about Black Noir is that in the comic, he's Homelander's clone — created by Vought as a contingency plan to put him down in case he starts getting ideas above his station. The expectations of the comic book fans who are familiar with this major revelation have been thwarted by virtually every single revelation about the show's Black Noir — at least, up until now.

The first teaser trailer for "The Boys" Season 4 reveals that Black Noir is somehow still alive, happily posing for cameras with The Deep (Chace Crawford) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). Are Earving's powers really strong enough to heal him from the damage Homelander caused ... or is this a completely new Black Noir, which would put the clone theory back on board?