Marvel Rumor: A Fantastic Four Hero Is In Deadpool 3 - But Not The One You May Think

The Fantastic Four have officially been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but before the iconic Marvel superteam arrives, a member of the past 20th Century Fox iteration of the team might appear again first in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The upcoming third installment of the "Deadpool" franchise, the first in the MCU, is set to feature the return of several characters from other live-action Marvel Universes. Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will star in the film, with returns expected from "X-Men" characters Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), Azazel (Jason Flemyng), and Lady Deathstrike (Kelly Hu) being among the many cameos nodding to the past. However, a new rumor suggests Chris Evans, who played Johnny Storm/Human Torch in "Fantastic Four" and "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," may be taking on the role one last time.

According to Hollywood insider @MyTimeToShineH, Evans is set to return as The Human Torch in "Deadpool & Wolverine." The paywalled rumor comes a few weeks after a false report suggesting Jessica Alba was set to return as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman in the Multiversal film as well. So, while the scooper has been right before, take the rumor of Evans' return with a giant grain of salt.