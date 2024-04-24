Marvel Rumor: A Fantastic Four Hero Is In Deadpool 3 - But Not The One You May Think
The Fantastic Four have officially been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but before the iconic Marvel superteam arrives, a member of the past 20th Century Fox iteration of the team might appear again first in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
The upcoming third installment of the "Deadpool" franchise, the first in the MCU, is set to feature the return of several characters from other live-action Marvel Universes. Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will star in the film, with returns expected from "X-Men" characters Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), Azazel (Jason Flemyng), and Lady Deathstrike (Kelly Hu) being among the many cameos nodding to the past. However, a new rumor suggests Chris Evans, who played Johnny Storm/Human Torch in "Fantastic Four" and "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," may be taking on the role one last time.
According to Hollywood insider @MyTimeToShineH, Evans is set to return as The Human Torch in "Deadpool & Wolverine." The paywalled rumor comes a few weeks after a false report suggesting Jessica Alba was set to return as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman in the Multiversal film as well. So, while the scooper has been right before, take the rumor of Evans' return with a giant grain of salt.
Chris Evans would welcome a return as Johnny Storm
Chris Evans' return as Johnny Storm might seem farfetched at first glance, considering he's seemingly done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his arc as Captain America beautifully concluding in "Avengers: Endgame." However, in a past interview with Josh Horowitz of MTV News, Evans, who loved being in the "Fantastic Four" films, was asked if he'd ever suit up in the role again. The actor did not oppose the idea.
"I would love it," Evans told Horowitz in June 2022. "That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. Cap is so precious to me, and I almost don't want to disrupt what a beautiful experience that was, but Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn't really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So I love that role, and who knows?"
A surprise appearance from Evans in "Deadpool & Wolverine" as Johnny Storm would be a lot of fun and wouldn't be out of place considering the number of returning actors in the project. However, Evans' A-list cameo would be the most stunning compared to the more minor characters set to appear in the film. If the upcoming movie wanted to go all out, Evans' (and perhaps some of his "FF" castmates) return finally presents a chance to do the Human Torch justice in the MCU. Even if it's just a tiny role, the actor's rumored comeback adds considerable excitement to an already mega-hyped film.