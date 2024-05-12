AI Reimagines The Big Big Bang Theory As A Pixar Movie & It's Perfect

"The Big Bang Theory" would blow up at the box office it was an animated movie. The long-running sitcom emerged as a cultural juggernaut, spotlighting geek culture as it exploded during the 2000s and 2010s. With the series officially wrapped up, all eyes are on what's next for the franchise, especially as fans mull over "Young Sheldon" ending with Season 7. Instagram artist AI Dreams has a compelling idea of how to continue the property, and it's adorable. Using artificial intelligence, the creative has envisioned "The Big Bang Theory" as a Pixar-like animated film.

In the images, the main roster of "The Big Bang Theory" characters are transported to the world of cartoons. The animated versions of our favorite leads are spot-on, with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) particularly standing out. The duo are rocking their traditional outfits; Sheldon dons his classic Flash T-shirt. Just like a typical Pixar production, the characters' facial features (particularly the eyes) are exaggerated. Overall, it's an incredibly cute interpretation of one of television's most iconic sitcoms.

Seeing that "The Big Bang Theory" is outdated (but still so popular), it would make sense for the franchise's next incarnation to enter the ever-evolving realm of animation. While it's an intriguing concept, it probably won't happen.