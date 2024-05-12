AI Reimagines The Big Big Bang Theory As A Pixar Movie & It's Perfect
"The Big Bang Theory" would blow up at the box office it was an animated movie. The long-running sitcom emerged as a cultural juggernaut, spotlighting geek culture as it exploded during the 2000s and 2010s. With the series officially wrapped up, all eyes are on what's next for the franchise, especially as fans mull over "Young Sheldon" ending with Season 7. Instagram artist AI Dreams has a compelling idea of how to continue the property, and it's adorable. Using artificial intelligence, the creative has envisioned "The Big Bang Theory" as a Pixar-like animated film.
In the images, the main roster of "The Big Bang Theory" characters are transported to the world of cartoons. The animated versions of our favorite leads are spot-on, with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) particularly standing out. The duo are rocking their traditional outfits; Sheldon dons his classic Flash T-shirt. Just like a typical Pixar production, the characters' facial features (particularly the eyes) are exaggerated. Overall, it's an incredibly cute interpretation of one of television's most iconic sitcoms.
Seeing that "The Big Bang Theory" is outdated (but still so popular), it would make sense for the franchise's next incarnation to enter the ever-evolving realm of animation. While it's an intriguing concept, it probably won't happen.
Is Pixar making an animated Big Bang Theory movie?
Unfortunately, Pixar is not working on an animated "Big Bang Theory" film. As fascinating as it would be to see characters like Sheldon, Leonard, and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) step into the world of animation, it's unlikely Pixar would be at the helm of such a project. The studio has previously never adapted any intellectual properties, and seeing as Pixar is owned by Disney and "Big Bang Theory" and its prequel series "Young Sheldon" are produced by Warner Bros., it's hard to imagine the crossover ever happening.
Also, there are no plans for a feature-length "Big Bang Theory" movie (either animated or live-action), with the franchise still doing exceptionally well on television. "Young Sheldon" is on track to receive its own spin-off, signaling that the property has plenty of room to grow on the small screen. It's possible that an animated "Big Bang Theory" show will pop up in the future, but that isn't in the cards as of this writing either.
While it may disappoint fans that there's no "Big Bang Theory" movie in production, a reunion isn't entirely off the table. The "Young Sheldon" series finale features both Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, revealing that the franchise's stars are more than willing to return to their roles if the story is right.