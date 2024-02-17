Big Bang Theory Is Unbelievably Outdated - But Here's Why It Remains So Popular

Comedy is ephemeral by nature. Jokes that land really hard in the moment might feel insensitive or simply out of date after a decade or two go by. With that in mind, let's take a look at one majorly popular comedy in particular: "The Big Bang Theory."

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bil Prady, "The Big Bang Theory" was, to put it lightly, one of the biggest small-screen successes in recent memory, spanning 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. The story centers around antisocial genius Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), his roommate and best friend Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), and their two buddies Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappalli (Kunal Nayyar), all of whom work in prestigious positions at the California Institute of Technology. In the pilot, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), the beautiful girl who lives across the hall from Leonard and Sheldon, joins the fray much to everyone's delight ... except for Sheldon.

That preamble aside, even casual viewers of the sitcom are aware of its enduring popularity. HBO paid an exorbitant amount of money back in 2019 to secure the series' exclusive streaming rights for Max, and anyone who still has cable knows that it's probably playing on TBS as you read this very sentence.

The truth is, though, that "The Big Bang Theory" has aged horribly, from its treatment of women to its jokes about "nerd culture" to the way it's even filmed. So why has it endured, and what makes it so deeply out of date?