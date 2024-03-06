Young Sheldon Series Finale Reunites The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons & Mayim Bialik

"The Big Bang Theory" alums Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are set to appear in the upcoming series finale of "Young Sheldon."

Everything is coming full circle for Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro's prequel series, which debuted on CBS in 2017. The series has been praised for peeling back the layers of the comical and complex Sheldon Cooper, who regularly stole the show in "The Big Bang Theory." The hit sitcom features Iain Armitage as the titular character as he navigates his humble family and schooling, eventually paving the way for him to be one of television's most popular nerds.

Parsons, who plays the adult Sheldon, narrates the spin-off, adding further context to his early hijinks. Now, the Emmy-winning juggernaut is set to appear on screen for the first time in the series' seven-season run. As confirmed by the official "Young Sheldon" Instagram account, Parsons will be joined by Amy Faarah Fowler actress Bialik for the upcoming May 16 series finale. Details regarding their appearances are slim at this time, and it's unclear how lengthy their respective cameos will be. One can assume that "Young Sheldon" will end with a flash-forward, showing the Nobel Prize-winning duo in the present day, probably bickering or reminiscing about the past. Perhaps we'll even get another hilarious intimate scene between Parsons and Bialik?