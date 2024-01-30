Captain America 4 Merch Spoils Anthony Mackie's New Marvel Suit & It's A Big Change

Sam Wilson's Captain America (Anthony Mackie) is getting a new costume for "Captain America: Brave New World," as a recent promotional image gives viewers a closer look at the hero's upcoming suit.

"Captain America: Brave New World" is set to be the last installment of Marvel's Phase Five, as Mackie will reprise the role of Captain America in the Julius Ohna-directed film. Also appearing in the movie is Joaquin Torres' Falcon (Danny Ramirez), the former super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), the Israeli hero Sabra (Shira Haas), and Harrison Ford, who is taking over for the late William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross. Additionally, "The Incredible Hulk" characters the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) and Betsy Ross (Liv Tyler) will return.

Despite the movie being more than a year away from release, @FunkoPopsNews took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the next theme for the FunkoCollector Corps box. The collectibles will feature items from "Captain America: Brave New World," and were promoted with an image of Captain America in a never-been-seen-before suit. The costume gives the superhero a look featuring more blue throughout, especially on his chest, while his wings also look much more colorful than before.

In all, it's a better look at the leaked Captain America costume from last year. The new suit isn't a drastic change from the comic-accurate one seen in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," but it puts a new spin on the design and is unique to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.