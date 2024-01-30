Captain America 4 Merch Spoils Anthony Mackie's New Marvel Suit & It's A Big Change
Sam Wilson's Captain America (Anthony Mackie) is getting a new costume for "Captain America: Brave New World," as a recent promotional image gives viewers a closer look at the hero's upcoming suit.
"Captain America: Brave New World" is set to be the last installment of Marvel's Phase Five, as Mackie will reprise the role of Captain America in the Julius Ohna-directed film. Also appearing in the movie is Joaquin Torres' Falcon (Danny Ramirez), the former super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), the Israeli hero Sabra (Shira Haas), and Harrison Ford, who is taking over for the late William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross. Additionally, "The Incredible Hulk" characters the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) and Betsy Ross (Liv Tyler) will return.
Despite the movie being more than a year away from release, @FunkoPopsNews took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the next theme for the FunkoCollector Corps box. The collectibles will feature items from "Captain America: Brave New World," and were promoted with an image of Captain America in a never-been-seen-before suit. The costume gives the superhero a look featuring more blue throughout, especially on his chest, while his wings also look much more colorful than before.
Captain America: Brave New World! This will be the next Collector Corps box, landing in March!
— Funko POP News ! (@FunkoPOPsNews) January 29, 2024
— Funko POP News ! (@FunkoPOPsNews) January 29, 2024
In all, it's a better look at the leaked Captain America costume from last year. The new suit isn't a drastic change from the comic-accurate one seen in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," but it puts a new spin on the design and is unique to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Captain America's new suit continues an MCU tradition
Sam Wilson's Captain America getting a new costume might seem like an odd choice, especially considering how much viewers seemed to enjoy the look he sported in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." However, giving the hero an updated ensemble continues a time-honored Marvel Cinematic Universe tradition.
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wore a handful of different suits during his time as Captain America. Starting with his retro look in "Captain America: The First Avenger," the hero got a modern update of the look in "The Avengers." Rogers wears much more tactical suits in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" onward, including the hero's helmetless ensemble in "Avengers: Infinity War." Captain America isn't the only Avenger whose look keeps evolving throughout their time in the MCU. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) wears numerous suits of armor in his many appearances after the first "Iron Man" film. Thor frequently changes looks from his first solo film to "Thor: Love and Thunder." Even Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has sported several different costumes, getting the most recent update in his eponymous Disney+ series. Getting suit upgrades is a right of passage as a hero.
So, while it might feel incredibly soon for Wilson's Captain America to get a new costume after he first took on the mantle in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," it's a natural progression for the character and one that fits in with what the MCU has continually done to keep things fresh. Viewers can see his new suit in action when "Captain America: Brave New World" arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.