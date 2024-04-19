Captain America 4: Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Look Leaked By... McDonald's?
"Captain America: Brave New World" puts Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) — now embracing the Captain America mantle passed on to him by his friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) — up against villains new and familiar alike. In facing down enemies he's never faced before like the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson, joining the list of other MCU actors who've made surprise comebacks), he'll also clash with one of his longtime adversaries, Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford). Ross has been at odds with Wilson and the Avengers for ages, acting as a bureaucratic threat rather than a physical one. However, that might be changing in a big way.
In a post by @CosmicMMedia on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, McDonald's toys for "Brave New World" show off new looks for several characters from the film. Alongside the new Falcon (Danny Ramirez), Diamondback, and the controversial Sabra (Shira Haas), whom Marvel has changed for the movie, Ross is present in a new form. At long last, it seems the antagonist, who debuted in the MCU way back in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," will finally become Red Hulk. Granted, the McDonald's kids' meal toys are highly stylized, so it remains to be seen what exactly Ford could look like as Ross' monstrous alter-ego.
Even though this leak all but confirms that Ross will become Red Hulk in "Brave New World," Ford hasn't been forthcoming about sharing if such a transformation will take place.
Ford has played coy about Ross' transformation into Red Hulk
It was only a matter of time before Thunderbolt Ross found a way to become Red Hulk. He has battled heroes through the military and brought the fight to them in boardrooms, but he himself has never had the strength to physically match them on his own. If this "Captain America: Brave New World" McDonald's leak is to be believed, then it seems Captain America will be the first of Ross' heroic adversaries to feel the wrath of the Red Hulk. Unfortunately, Harrison Ford hasn't been eager to discuss Ross' transformation ahead of the film's release.
As the wait for "Brave New World" continues, Ford has spoken sporadically about the feature and his role within it. For instance, during the press tour for the box office bomb "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," he was asked if moviegoers could expect him to become Red Hulk on the silver screen. Seemingly bewildered by the question, Ford replied, "What is the Red Hulk?" He added that Ross becoming a Hulk may or may not happen in the movie, offering no further details (via ComicBook.com on YouTube). Time will tell if once the "Brave New World" press tour kicks off, he'll be more willing to speak on the matter.
"Captain America: Brave New World" premieres on February 14, 2025.