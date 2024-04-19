Captain America 4: Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Look Leaked By... McDonald's?

"Captain America: Brave New World" puts Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) — now embracing the Captain America mantle passed on to him by his friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) — up against villains new and familiar alike. In facing down enemies he's never faced before like the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson, joining the list of other MCU actors who've made surprise comebacks), he'll also clash with one of his longtime adversaries, Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford). Ross has been at odds with Wilson and the Avengers for ages, acting as a bureaucratic threat rather than a physical one. However, that might be changing in a big way.

The McDonalds toys for 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD' reveals the first look at Red Hulk, Ruth/Sabra, Falcon and Diamondback 👀 (via colecionaveis_fastfood | IG) https://t.co/RviNi2el5j — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) April 18, 2024

In a post by @CosmicMMedia on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, McDonald's toys for "Brave New World" show off new looks for several characters from the film. Alongside the new Falcon (Danny Ramirez), Diamondback, and the controversial Sabra (Shira Haas), whom Marvel has changed for the movie, Ross is present in a new form. At long last, it seems the antagonist, who debuted in the MCU way back in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," will finally become Red Hulk. Granted, the McDonald's kids' meal toys are highly stylized, so it remains to be seen what exactly Ford could look like as Ross' monstrous alter-ego.

Even though this leak all but confirms that Ross will become Red Hulk in "Brave New World," Ford hasn't been forthcoming about sharing if such a transformation will take place.