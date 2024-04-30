The Entire Rebel Moon Timeline Explained

Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" duology is unusual and momentous among contemporary space operas for a variety of reasons. The first of those reasons is that the film tells an original story: All the characters, plot turns, and world-building details were created for the films, which are scripted by Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten from a story by Snyder, with no preexisting source material.

Snyder and Netflix have announced that the "Rebel Moon" universe is getting more spin-offs than initially expected, including short films, an animated series, novelizations, comics, narrative podcasts, and a tabletop game. Given the poor reception the films have had, not all of these are likely to pan out — the tabletop RPG, for example, has already been canceled. In terms of stuff we already have, there's the film "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire," its sequel, "Part Two: The Scargiver," the novelizations written by V. Castro, and a four-issue comic series titled "House of the Bloodaxe" — to say nothing of the possibly upcoming "Rebel Moon" director's cuts. Those works alone are enough to send even a dedicated fan of dense sci-fi mythologies into a tailspin.

For that reason, we're here to help. Pulling from the aforementioned media as well as the information provided by the official Netflix explainer, this article lays out the entire timeline of major events in the "Rebel Moon" universe, from the Motherworld's dawn tens of thousands years in the past, all the way to the ending of "The Scargiver."