Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Is Getting More Spin-Offs Than Initially Expected

Even before Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" hits Netflix this December, audiences have plenty more to look forward to within the sci-fi space opera franchise. Outside of its already-announced sequel, Snyder and company have a planet's worth of additional content planned to further flesh out the universe.

"Rebel Moon," which follows a former member of a corrupt intergalactic government and her quest to unite a band of rebels in a fight for peace, is set to jump-start a franchise of epic proportions. Snyder went in-depth regarding his overall vision for the Rebel Moon property with Total Film. He revealed, "We're doing a narrative podcast, and an animated comic book, and an animated series." The "300" and "Man of Steel" director added that these projects will act as prequels to the Netflix film and help viewers comprehend the layered world-building.

As for what these chapters will entail, it all currently resides in Snyder's head. "I'm the gatekeeper for what's possible," he shared with Total Film. "I'm the only one who knows where the whole story is going, and I do have it mapped all the way." It's clear Snyder and his team have a rich vision for "Rebel Moon" and its several spin-offs, but few can imagine just how deep the rabbit hole goes.