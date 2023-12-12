Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Title Is Deeper Than You Think

The rich mythos of the upcoming Netflix sci-fi epic "Rebel Moon" are comparable to that of "Star Wars" and "Avatar," with a planned two-part saga and several spin-offs on the way. This even applies to the titles of the Zack Snyder-helmed films, which have more meaning than meets the eye.

The "Man of Steel" and "Army of the Dead" director spoke with Empire Magazine about the upcoming "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire" and its 2024 sequel, "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver." According to Snyder, the first installment's name was meant to parallel the tragedies of the mythical Princess Issa and the film's war-torn protagonist, Kora (Sofia Boutella). "'A Child Of Fire' has a double meaning," he shared. "The Child Of Fire could be Princess Issa, this myth that runs through the stories. The robots that we refer to as Jimmy, the Anthony Hopkins character, were created to protect the unborn Issa and lost all their purpose when she was assassinated. Kora ... is also a child of fire: she was a war orphan. Her home was burned down, and she was snatched up and brought into the army."

Snyder was more secretive behind his reasoning for "The Scargiver," but it seems that the follow-up's moniker similarly intends to tie Issa and Kora together thematically. "[Kora's] nickname is the Scargiver, which is also related to her relationship with Princess Issa," he continued. "Those two myths are braided together in a pretty cool way, I think." Fans don't have long to wait to make up their own interpretations, as "A Child of Fire" releases on December 15, and "The Scargiver" comes out on April 19, 2024. But viewers need patience before learning more about the franchise's namesake.