MCU Rumor: Deadpool 3 May Feature One Of Marvel's Strongest Villains - With A Twist

New Marvel Cinematic Universe speculation suggests that a powerful villain will appear in "Deadpool 3." One of the most anticipated projects in Marvel history, the film is set to fold Fox's X-Men franchise into the MCU. The first "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer teases tons of multiversal mayhem, revealing that the TVA is responsible for bringing Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) into the series. According to a rumor, they'll have their hands full with one of Marvel's strongest villains. X (formerly known as Twitter) user MyTimeToShineHello, a well-known Holywood insider, suggested in a paywalled post a Juggernaut variant will appear.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" seems to be leaning heavily into the Multiverse aspect, so it makes sense that some of the film's villains would be alternate versions. It's also a convenient way for the MCU to retcon previously established characters and fold them into the franchise. It's important to note that Juggernaut's return in "Deadpool 3" is only a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt. Vinnie Jones previously appeared as the Juggernaut in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand"; the character also has a role in "Deadpool 2," but was voiced by Reynolds and created with CGI.

Jones previously said that he wouldn't return as Juggernaut in "Deadpool 3" because he didn't want to deal with putting on the character's hefty suit.