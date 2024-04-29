MCU Rumor: Deadpool 3 May Feature One Of Marvel's Strongest Villains - With A Twist
New Marvel Cinematic Universe speculation suggests that a powerful villain will appear in "Deadpool 3." One of the most anticipated projects in Marvel history, the film is set to fold Fox's X-Men franchise into the MCU. The first "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer teases tons of multiversal mayhem, revealing that the TVA is responsible for bringing Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) into the series. According to a rumor, they'll have their hands full with one of Marvel's strongest villains. X (formerly known as Twitter) user MyTimeToShineHello, a well-known Holywood insider, suggested in a paywalled post a Juggernaut variant will appear.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" seems to be leaning heavily into the Multiverse aspect, so it makes sense that some of the film's villains would be alternate versions. It's also a convenient way for the MCU to retcon previously established characters and fold them into the franchise. It's important to note that Juggernaut's return in "Deadpool 3" is only a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt. Vinnie Jones previously appeared as the Juggernaut in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand"; the character also has a role in "Deadpool 2," but was voiced by Reynolds and created with CGI.
Jones previously said that he wouldn't return as Juggernaut in "Deadpool 3" because he didn't want to deal with putting on the character's hefty suit.
Who is actually showing up in Deadpool & Wolverine?
In their report, MyTimeToShineHello doesn't elaborate on how Juggernaut will appear and if they know they are a variant. If the rumor is true, the character's inclusion would be fascinating, allowing Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to square up with the iconic X-Men villain again. And even if Vinnie Jones doesn't show up in the threequel, the flick could take cues from "Deadpool 2" and have a CGI version. But since fans are mostly excited to see Deadpool and Wolverine finally team up, Juggernaut will probably be nothing more than a cameo.
With the Multiverse at the forefront of the picture, "Deadpool & Wolverine" has been the source of much speculation. Over the past few months, tons of outrageous "Deadpool 3" cameo rumors have manifested, with fans waiting to see who shows up in the MCU's first R-rated movie. While the jury's out on whether Dafne Keen or Jennifer Garner will show up, some cameos have been confirmed for Marvel's latest.
Aaron Stanford, who played Pyro in Fox's X-Men films, is featured in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer. Without revealing potential spoilers, set photos have indicated that other X-Men villains will show up in the film, likely as variants. For now, fans must wait until "Deadpool 3" arrives on July 26 to see who else shows up in the movie.