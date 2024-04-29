Young Sheldon Star Calls The Sitcom's Cancelation 'Stupid'

When CBS broke the news that "Young Sheldon" would be ending after Season 7, fans were devastated. And a number of the "Young Sheldon" cast and crew have also mourned the loss of the sitcom. Sheldon Cooper actor Iain Armitage shared an emotional goodbye to the show on social media, as did Raegan Revord, who plays his twin sister Missy. "I am feeling so, so heartbroken, but also so grateful," Revord wrote on Instagram after the announcement. Annie Potts, who plays their meemaw, Connie, also spoke out about the "Young Sheldon" cancellation, criticizing the move.

Potts told Variety that canceling "Young Sheldon" doesn't make sense. "I was shocked. I mean, the No. 1 show on network TV, No. 1 on Netflix ... It just seemed like such a stupid business move. Forgive me, but I don't know. If a show is starting to drag or lag or have a lack of stories or whatever, then you kind of see it coming. We were totally ambushed by this. I was, anyway," she said.

As Potts noted, "Young Sheldon" has been a consistently high-rated show over its first six seasons. So the decision to cancel it after seven seasons was a shock, especially when the sitcom's predecessor, "The Big Bang Theory," stuck around for 12 seasons. However, "Big Bang Theory" did have higher overall ratings, sometimes doubling that of "Young Sheldon."