Young Sheldon's Season 7 Finale Gets More Emotional After Iain Armitage's BTS Pic

"Young Sheldon" is ending after Season 7. The sitcom officially wrapped filming on Wednesday, April 17, with episodes airing weekly until the finale on May 16. Iain Armitage, who plays Sheldon Cooper, and Raegan Revord, who plays his twin sister Missy, commemorated this milestone by sharing photos from the "Young Sheldon" set, along with heartfelt tributes to the show. Accompanying a photo of the Coopers' dining room, Armitage wrote, "what a joy, honor and a privilege," but he soon posted another touching behind-the-scenes photo to pay homage to the show.

Sharing an image on Instagram from the start of filming in 2017, depicting Sheldon's first day at high school, Armitage wrote: "This is 8 year old me getting ready to film the very first scene I did as Young Sheldon. [Cast member] Melissa Peterman recently asked what I would go back and tell my younger self. Maybe I wouldn't tell him anything and I would just let life unfold as it does, but I think he'd be so surprised and happy to see where we are now. I sure am."

Reflecting on the meteoric success of "Young Sheldon," Armitage added just how much the show has meant to him over the past seven years. "I don't think this kid could have anticipated what it would feel like to film our final scene all these years later," he wrote. "Thank you, amazing crew, past and present, and those who have been there the whole time." If fans weren't already feeling emotional ahead of the "Young Sheldon" finale, they will be now.