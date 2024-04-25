Young Sheldon's Season 7 Finale Gets More Emotional After Iain Armitage's BTS Pic
"Young Sheldon" is ending after Season 7. The sitcom officially wrapped filming on Wednesday, April 17, with episodes airing weekly until the finale on May 16. Iain Armitage, who plays Sheldon Cooper, and Raegan Revord, who plays his twin sister Missy, commemorated this milestone by sharing photos from the "Young Sheldon" set, along with heartfelt tributes to the show. Accompanying a photo of the Coopers' dining room, Armitage wrote, "what a joy, honor and a privilege," but he soon posted another touching behind-the-scenes photo to pay homage to the show.
Sharing an image on Instagram from the start of filming in 2017, depicting Sheldon's first day at high school, Armitage wrote: "This is 8 year old me getting ready to film the very first scene I did as Young Sheldon. [Cast member] Melissa Peterman recently asked what I would go back and tell my younger self. Maybe I wouldn't tell him anything and I would just let life unfold as it does, but I think he'd be so surprised and happy to see where we are now. I sure am."
Reflecting on the meteoric success of "Young Sheldon," Armitage added just how much the show has meant to him over the past seven years. "I don't think this kid could have anticipated what it would feel like to film our final scene all these years later," he wrote. "Thank you, amazing crew, past and present, and those who have been there the whole time." If fans weren't already feeling emotional ahead of the "Young Sheldon" finale, they will be now.
The Young Sheldon finale will bring the show 'full circle'
Little is known about the upcoming "Young Sheldon" Season 7 finale, although much has been speculated. The biggest plot point the show has to address is George Sr.'s (Lance Barber) death, which happens when Sheldon is 14. We also know that Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reunite on screen for the first time since "The Big Bang Theory" finale in 2019. They will play the adult versions of Sheldon and Amy, most likely in a flash-forward.
Parsons teased a little about their scenes together, telling Entertainment Tonight: "It was beautiful. It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be." He added that he hopes fans are satisfied with their roles in the episode. "One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet and I think they worked Mayim and I into that show so beautifully. I hope everyone agrees," he said.
The cast and crew have been keeping pretty tight-lipped about what else viewers can expect to see in the upcoming finale. However, Iain Armitage shared in an interview with People that he believes the finale will be very fulfilling for viewers. "It very much comes full circle, and I think we are trying to do our best to satisfy both fans of our show and 'Big Bang,' and it's been so much fun to film," he said. That definitely sounds like something we don't want to miss.