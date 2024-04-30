Dune 2 Got Ripped To Shreds By Honest Trailers - Was It Justified?

Every blockbuster film has a slew of entertaining commentary that follows in its wake. One of the pillars of this engrossing opinion-driven experience is the "Honest Trailers" franchise. From calling out the endless walking sequences in The Lord of the Rings to making fun of "Bird Box" replacing "Daredevil," the hyper-aware, sarcastic commentary takes on some of Hollywood's best and worst IPs. They're always a hoot, and, of course, they couldn't resist releasing an Honest Trailer for "Dune: Part 2."

While the name of the game here is usually having fun through an impartial tease, the Honest Trailer for "Dune: Part 2" comes on particularly strong and stays hyper-critical throughout. Most of the jokes have some basis, but many are a bit of a reach, amounting to what feels like an unjustified barrage of criticism lobbed at a franchise that currently stands tall in the hearts of Frank Herbert fans around the world.

Before we get on to the more critical bits, let's make one thing clear. We're talking about a deliberate attempt to poke fun at something — and many of the jokes in the clip fit those parameters. Referring to Timothée Chalamet's character as Space Gentrifier Paul Atreides, for instance, is a clever take on Paul's seemingly wide-eyed approach to universe domination. There are plenty of other well-crafted titles, like Paul's "Magic Wizard Mom" and "The Galaxy's best hype man" (referring to Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica and Javier Bardem's Stilgar, respectively). Comparing the Dune world to the classic computer game "Civilization" is another good jab. The comment about Baron Harkonnen's (Stellan Skarsgård) disgusting bathing habits driving people to purchase bidets is pretty good too.