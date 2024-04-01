Dune 2 Isn't Denis Villeneuve's Best Sci-Fi Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes

If Denis Villeneuve decides to try and out-do himself with "Dune: Messiah" — the expected third installment in the "Dune" series — it's quite possible that it could surge ahead of "Arrival" and become the director's best-rated science fiction film. Based on where "Dune: Part Two" left off, a third film will be pretty action-packed. After Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) accepts his dubious role as Lisan al Gaib, the long-rumored messiah to the Fremen people of Arrakis, he becomes fully drunk with power, declaring a holy war and demanding the hand of Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) in marriage. His speech at the end of "Dune: Part Two" is frightening in its intensity, and a third film could make it abundantly clear that Paul might be the protagonist of "Dune," but he's certainly not the hero.

We may be waiting a while, though. Not only did Villeneuve say he's planning to take plenty of time between "Dune: Part Two" and a potential third film, but he also said he had a huge condition for making the film in the first place. "If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if ever I do 'Dune Messiah,' [it will be] because it's going to be better than 'Part Two,'" Villeneuve told Empire. "Otherwise, I don't do it." If "Dune: Messiah" does ever get going, it definitely could prove to be Villeneuve's biggest critical hit yet.

"Dune: Part Two" is in theaters now.