This Highly-Rated Dune Miniseries Is Almost Impossible To Watch

Dune fever is once again sweeping the planet thanks to the release of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two." And yet, one major adaptation of Frank Herbert's psychedelic sci-fi universe has practically vanished entirely. While fans of the recent films await more details about the upcoming spin-off series, "Dune: Prophecy," many of them likely don't know that the Dune novels have been adapted for television once before — or, technically, twice.

In 2000, Syfy, then known as the Sci Fi Channel, aired a three-part miniseries called "Frank Herbert's Dune." It was the second screen adaptation of the first novel in the series, following David Lynch's 1984 film. With each episode clocking in at around an hour and a half, it's a way more in-depth adaptation, and it remains one of the most-watched Syfy broadcasts of all time.

While the miniseries may not have had the budget of a major Hollywood film, it looked good for the time and had a strong cast, anchored by William Hurt as Duke Leto Atreides. The adaptation was received so well that in 2003, the network aired a sequel series titled "Frank Herbert's Children of Dune." This second three-episode run adapted both "Dune Messiah" and "Children of Dune," bringing in Susan Sarandon for some extra star power and putting a young James McAvoy in the role of Leto II Atreides. To this day, "Frank Herbert's Children of Dune" remains the only screen adaptation of any Dune books past the first one. Sadly, though, watching either it or its predecessor these days is a difficult task.