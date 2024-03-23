Dune: How The Fremen Get Off The Sandworms, Explained

The sandworms in the Dune franchise are movie monsters even more powerful than Godzilla. That ferocity makes the sandworm riding sequences in "Dune: Part Two" so exhilarating. Viewers get to watch Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) summon one of the creatures and then ride on its back, using an intricate hook system to expose an inner layer of the worm's flesh and prevent it from submerging back into the sand. The movie contains other scenes of Fremen riding sandworms, but while we see how people can get on, the film never shows someone getting down.

That question is answered in the later Dune book, "Children of Dune." In a somewhat anticlimactic manner, the Fremen just ... hop off. Ideally, this is done when the sandworm has been worn out enough to where it won't try to attack the Fremen out in the open desert. It's all chronicled in a sequence featuring Leto Atreides II, the son of Paul and Chani (Zendaya) who eventually becomes the grossest Dune character by becoming a man-sandworm hybrid. Leto II needs to get off a sandworm and protect himself via stilltent to have an extra layer of protection during a storm.

While sandworms are powerful, even they need breaks once in a while. Therefore, someone may need to get off a worm once it slows down and summon another worm with a thumper to continue the journey. The books refer to journeys in units of "thumpers" to explain how many sandworms will be needed for a given trek.