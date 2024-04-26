Deadpool & Wolverine May Have Already Spoiled The Death Of One X-Men Hero

The new "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer brings back Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and an assortment of other Marvel characters and references. One of the most exciting aspects of the teaser is the better look at the film's antagonist, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). There are numerous little-known truths about the X-Men villain, namely that she hates Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) for a pretty good reason. More on that in a bit, but it would appear she's already dispatched with at least one Professor X — if a subtle nod in the trailer is anything to go from.

At one point in the "Deadpool 3" trailer, Cassandra is seen exiting from her base, which is made out of a giant Ant-Man skeleton. It also seems Xavier's wheelchair is in the frame behind her, and it appears she's standing up out of it. The detail didn't go unnoticed on social media, and Hollywood scooper @MyTimeToShineH even reposted a still from the trailer with the caption, "She [enjoys] killing Xavier variants."

The use of the word "variants" in the post is interesting, as it suggests that Cassandra has already murdered several Professor Xs, with the wheelchair simply being a trophy from one. Granted, such posts should be taken with a grain of salt until "Deadpool & Wolverine" actually comes out on July 26, 2024, but it wouldn't be out of the question for Xavier to factor into the story, given his history with Cassandra.