Deadpool & Wolverine May Have Already Spoiled The Death Of One X-Men Hero
The new "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer brings back Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and an assortment of other Marvel characters and references. One of the most exciting aspects of the teaser is the better look at the film's antagonist, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). There are numerous little-known truths about the X-Men villain, namely that she hates Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) for a pretty good reason. More on that in a bit, but it would appear she's already dispatched with at least one Professor X — if a subtle nod in the trailer is anything to go from.
At one point in the "Deadpool 3" trailer, Cassandra is seen exiting from her base, which is made out of a giant Ant-Man skeleton. It also seems Xavier's wheelchair is in the frame behind her, and it appears she's standing up out of it. The detail didn't go unnoticed on social media, and Hollywood scooper @MyTimeToShineH even reposted a still from the trailer with the caption, "She [enjoys] killing Xavier variants."
The use of the word "variants" in the post is interesting, as it suggests that Cassandra has already murdered several Professor Xs, with the wheelchair simply being a trophy from one. Granted, such posts should be taken with a grain of salt until "Deadpool & Wolverine" actually comes out on July 26, 2024, but it wouldn't be out of the question for Xavier to factor into the story, given his history with Cassandra.
Will Charles Xavier die yet again on the big screen with Deadpool & Wolverine?
Poor Charles Xavier can never catch a break. He'd died several times on the big screen already in "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "Logan." He's even bitten the dust already in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a brief role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." All signs point to him dying again in "Deadpool 3," and Cassandra Nova has a good reason for dispatching him.
Her origins in Marvel Comics involve her becoming Charles Xavier's astral twin in the womb; however, he kills her with his psychic abilities. She's similarly powerful, though, and she reassembles herself with Xavier's own DNA, later going on a revenge mission against her twin brother. Beyond getting back at Professor X, the comics also see her on a quest to exterminate all the mutants, so perhaps that overarching goal will factor into "Deadpool 3" as well.
The question remains as to whether Cassandra will have killed Charles Xavier (or multiple Xaviers) before the events of the film or if audiences will have to witness him die again. Patrick Stewart has played coy about any involvement. He appeared on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, and when asked about his potential casting, he stated, "It has come up. There's been a process." There have been some outrageous "Deadpool 3" cameo rumors, but having Professor X back again would make more sense than a lot of them, especially with Cassandra as the villain. Then again, maybe it's for the best to let Stewart's Professor X finally rest in peace.