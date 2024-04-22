Logan Is Back In The New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

The first trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" grabbed us by the gonads with the tease of the superhero partnership the world has been waiting for. Now, a brand-new trailer has arrived, finally giving us a long, hard look at how Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Wade (Ryan Reynolds) will handle each other in the buddy film of the year and hinting at comic book movie chaos.

As revealed in the original "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer (which beat other Marvel movies to become the most-watched trailer of all time), Wade is under orders from the Time Variance Authority, fronted by Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Paradox, to become a hero among heroes. Unfortunately, gaining such notoriety is a demanding task that requires some help, so it's good that Logan has been dug up from the franchise funeral home to join in the fun.

This little cinematic universe is about to change forever, and it will do so via f-bombs and heinous lacerations that will be splattered across the screen like no Marvel Cinematic Universe entry before it. Boy, oh boy, is this going to be fun.