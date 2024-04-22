Logan Is Back In The New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer
The first trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" grabbed us by the gonads with the tease of the superhero partnership the world has been waiting for. Now, a brand-new trailer has arrived, finally giving us a long, hard look at how Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Wade (Ryan Reynolds) will handle each other in the buddy film of the year and hinting at comic book movie chaos.
As revealed in the original "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer (which beat other Marvel movies to become the most-watched trailer of all time), Wade is under orders from the Time Variance Authority, fronted by Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Paradox, to become a hero among heroes. Unfortunately, gaining such notoriety is a demanding task that requires some help, so it's good that Logan has been dug up from the franchise funeral home to join in the fun.
This little cinematic universe is about to change forever, and it will do so via f-bombs and heinous lacerations that will be splattered across the screen like no Marvel Cinematic Universe entry before it. Boy, oh boy, is this going to be fun.
Wolverine looks wonderful in his classic comic book costume
We've seen it in plenty of blurry snaps, which led even Ryan Reynolds to leak his own set photos to outscoop the spoilers, but this new trailer finally gives us a glimpse of Logan in his classic X-Men outfit, and it was well worth the wait. Among the carnage, Hugh Jackman is looking right at home in the costume fans have wanted to see him in since he wandered onto our screens in 2000's "X-Men." Admit it, bub. It's a perfect fit.
Of course, the brilliant back-and-forth he seems to be having with Wade, which is mainly a testament to Jackman and Reynolds' brilliant chemistry, makes things all the more enjoyable. Given that the two spend very little time together in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," the Shawn Levy-directed threequel is making up for lost time with laughs and plenty of meta gags related to the franchise they're leaving behind and the new one they're about to tear up.
There will also be plenty of all-but-confirmed cameos, with recent CinemaCon footage showing that Chris Hemsworth's Thor will return (but not how you think). You'll be able to see if the mutants are greeted into the MCU with open arms when "Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26.