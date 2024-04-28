Actors Who Have Killed People

It isn't outrageous to see actors portray characters that kill on screen, since it's part and parcel of the job. However, a number of performers have crossed the line between fiction and reality, whether they wanted to or not. Through circumstances such as a heartbreaking accident, a stunt scene gone terribly wrong, or straight-up murder, someone lost their life at the end of the day and an actor was involved.

An incident like Matthew Broderick's car crash, which claimed two victims, continues to be debated decades later, casting a heavy shadow over the actor's career. Similarly, Rebecca Gayheart grappled with how the car accident that killed a nine-year-old child impacted her own life and mental well-being. Events like these also touch others who were around the people when they died, such as Ernie Hudson, who can't bring himself to revisit "The Crow" after Brandon Lee's tragic death.

Death is never an easy topic to discuss, even more so when it happens under horrifying circumstances. Yet it's still an important conversation to have, especially if it brings awareness to certain situations and scenarios that could be avoided in the future. While the victims of these tragedies can never return to their loved ones, their stories could save others from the same fates if heeded.