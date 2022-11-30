Ernie Hudson Can't Bring Himself To Revisit The Crow After Brandon Lee's Tragic Death – Exclusive

As Sergeant Albrecht, Hudson played the connective tissue between Eric Draven and the mortal world in the original "Crow." His attachment begins at the scene of the crime the night before Halloween, and soon after he befriends a young girl named Sarah, whom Eric and his fiancée Shelly had taken care of. The two form a bond, and when Eric rises from the dead, he contacts Albrecht to learn exactly what happened the night he died.

The release of "The Crow" came a decade after Hudson got his big break in "Ghostbusters," but unlike that franchise, the veteran actor has no interest in revisiting "The Crow."

"When the accident happened — I guess I can call it an accident — it was unworldly," says Hudson of Lee being shot on set. "It was very hard to process. I still have a hard time processing it ... When they decide to make another 'Crow' ... For me, 'The Crow' ended with Brandon Lee. He was The Crow. I'm done."

Hudson says he was contacted about the 1998 TV series "The Crow: Stairway to Heaven," which aired for one season, but refused to revisit the role. "It was hard enough to go back and finish [the movie after Lee died]," he says. "This is a business that's about money so, yeah, I'm not surprised. But when Brandon died, that was it."

As for the upcoming "Crow" remake starring Skarsgard, Hudson still isn't hopping aboard. "They did a couple of other sequels that I didn't see," he says. "Like I said, it's a business, I understand that, but Brandon was The Crow, and that's it for me. I like Skarsgard. I like his stuff; he's a good actor. I'm sure if he can make it his own and not try to redo it, do something original with it, I'm sure it'll probably work."

You can currently see Hudson on "Quantum Leap," which returns to NBC on January 2, 2023. The first half of Season 1, including the fall finale, can be streamed on Peacock.