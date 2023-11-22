Stars Who Are Currently In Jail

The following article includes discussions of sexual assault, child abuse, and other violent and disturbing crimes.

In the modern era of the entertainment industry, celebrity legal battles can feel overwhelmingly common. We've witnessed a number of baffling cases and incidents in the past few years alone, including Alec Baldwin's narrow and potentially temporary dodging of an involuntary manslaughter charge (following a fatal shooting on the set of his upcoming film "Rust"), Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's scorched-earth defamation trial, and the public downfalls of numerous stars in the wake of truly historic revelations about the prevalence of sexual assault and misconduct in Hollywood. As of this writing, many are closely watching the case of fallen Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jonathan Majors, currently awaiting a trial on charges of domestic abuse.

The sad reality is that, beneath the perfect patina of Hollywood life, entertainers are just as liable to make mistakes as anyone else — and are just as capable of performing unspeakable actions, too. Right now, there are over a dozen stars currently serving prison sentences ranging from a few years to multiple lifetimes for a wide variety of crimes. In discussing the tragic and often horrific events that led to these individuals spending significant portions of their lives in custody, we will have to discuss topics not suitable for all readers. Please proceed at your own discretion.