How Many Times The Deadpool 3 Trailer Drops An F-Bomb Is F***ing Bonkers
Marvel fans breathed a sigh of relief when it was announced Disney would allow "Deadpool 3" to be R-rated and would keep the door open for other R-rated projects. Going in a more mature direction helped separate the Deadpool movies from other big-screen superhero fare. But while an R-rated movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one thing, fans may be surprised at just how much leeway Disney gave the creative team if the new "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer is any indication.
The preview sees characters drop the F-bomb six times. And that's just from two minutes of footage, so it's safe to say the full film has plenty more profanity. Other naughty words that get mentioned in the teaser include "s***" and "d***." To top it all off, the trailer ends with a full-blown discussion about how Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) can't do cocaine in the movie, though it's not for lack of trying from Blind Al (Leslie Uggams). They even list off a bunch of cocaine euphemisms, but Wade Wilson admits that Kevin Feige has some limits.
It represents a changing of the guard with what Marvel is allowing in its projects. "Echo" ventured into TV-MA territory, but it's clear "Deadpool & Wolverine" will be a different beast entirely, and it could have major ramifications for the MCU's future.
How many F-bombs the MCU dropped so far & why Deadpool 3 nuked it
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" finally had the first proper MCU F-bomb, even if Kevin Feige tried to stop it. The MPA typically allows PG-13 movies to have one "f***" during the runtime, but more than that usually leads to an automatic R. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is taking full advantage of its rating and diving headfirst into the deep end of profanity, something the MCU has only flirted with in the past.
Before "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," other F-bomb attempts were censored. In "Iron Man 2," Senator Stern (Garry Shandling) says, "F*** you" to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) twice, but it's given in the context of a C-SPAN recording, so it's censored for broadcast. Most of the time, MCU F-bombs are cut off before a character can say the full word, which happens at the end of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to say "motherf***er" before he's turned to dust in "Avengers: Infinity War." Lastly, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) proudly proclaims, "Captain America f—" before she gets cut off.
With all this, the MCU has successfully said "f***" once and censored it six times leading up to 2024. "Deadpool 3" blows those numbers out of the water by saying it six times in the trailer alone. Someone may want to have a counter by their side to determine how often it's said when the movie releases on July 26.
Why Deadpool 3's lack of censorship is so important for the MCU
It's a good sign that Disney allowed "Deadpool & Wolverine" to remain consistent in tone to the previous two Deadpool movies. While an R rating tends to limit a film's potential audience, it hasn't stopped Deadpool's earlier outings from becoming huge successes, with both "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2" grossing over $780 million at the global box office. Marvel wants to see that same level of success with "Deadpool 3," and given how many Easter eggs and returning characters are likely to be in the threequel, the franchise could make even more money than it has before.
Not only will "Deadpool & Wolverine" have a ton of profanity, but the newest trailer also sees the Merc with a Mouth slaughtering one TVA agent after another, with plenty of blood on-screen. This indicates the film is fully embracing its R rating. If it makes a mountain of money, it could inspire the higher-ups at Marvel Studios to invest more in adult-orientated storytelling. It would show there's a market for the MCU to go in a more mature direction, which would be a huge boost for something like "Blade," considering that character's stories tend to be exceedingly violent with strong horror elements.
The MCU has to bounce back after "The Marvels" bombed at the box office. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is just the shot in the arm the franchise needs, and the fact it's doing something wildly different from any other MCU movie is incredibly exciting. As both Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would say, "Let's f***ing go."