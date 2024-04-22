How Many Times The Deadpool 3 Trailer Drops An F-Bomb Is F***ing Bonkers

Marvel fans breathed a sigh of relief when it was announced Disney would allow "Deadpool 3" to be R-rated and would keep the door open for other R-rated projects. Going in a more mature direction helped separate the Deadpool movies from other big-screen superhero fare. But while an R-rated movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one thing, fans may be surprised at just how much leeway Disney gave the creative team if the new "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer is any indication.

The preview sees characters drop the F-bomb six times. And that's just from two minutes of footage, so it's safe to say the full film has plenty more profanity. Other naughty words that get mentioned in the teaser include "s***" and "d***." To top it all off, the trailer ends with a full-blown discussion about how Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) can't do cocaine in the movie, though it's not for lack of trying from Blind Al (Leslie Uggams). They even list off a bunch of cocaine euphemisms, but Wade Wilson admits that Kevin Feige has some limits.

It represents a changing of the guard with what Marvel is allowing in its projects. "Echo" ventured into TV-MA territory, but it's clear "Deadpool & Wolverine" will be a different beast entirely, and it could have major ramifications for the MCU's future.