One MPAA Rule Can Give A PG-13 Movie An R-Rating - But There Are Exceptions

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has many functions, but the general public probably knows it best for assigning ratings to movies. The organization is responsible for determining whether a movie should be rated G, PG, PG-13, R, or NC-17. Sometimes its ruling can seem arbitrary, with some movies being rated completely wrong, but there are certain guidelines when it comes to profanity and when exceptions can be made.

Specifically, the F-bomb is a major source of contention. PG-13 movies can have characters say "s***" and "a******," but "f***" is often a step too far for some reason. In fact, PG-13 movies can typically only have one mention of the F-word, or else it gets bumped to an R-rating. Kelly McMahon, who currently works as the Senior Vice President and Chair of the Classification and Rating Administration for the MPA, told CNBC, "Used more than once as an expletive, it gets kicked up to an R."

That's why "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" can have Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) say, "Open the f***ing door," and still retain a PG-13 rating. However, there are exceptions to this "No more than one f***" rule. These include instances where the word is repeated over a short period of time or used if the scene is particularly emotional. As such, there are PG-13 movies where "f***" is stated more than once, but you really have to look hard.