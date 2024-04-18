Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power BTS Photo Reveals The First Look At A Huge War

Amazon Studios has been stubbornly silent regarding "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2. However, inevitable leaks and rumors have steadily trickled out regarding the next part of the show's Second Age story. On April 18, fan site Fellowship of Fans went beyond text-based scoops by releasing a behind-the-scenes photo on X (formerly known as Twitter), claiming it was shot while filming an important battle.

🚨Exclusive: First behind-the-scenes look at the Battle of Eregion for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 #TheRingsOfPower #TROPspoilers pic.twitter.com/29ZnyJymeh — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) April 18, 2024

The image shows several actors and crew members on set, including two Orc actors resting on a tree stump next to an Elven warrior in full armor. Other Orcs, Elves, and regularly dressed present-day humans are walking around. One blond-haired woman in a puffy crew coat is shown from behind. Her identity is uncertain, but she looks similar to Charlotte Brändström. The Swedish director helmed two Season 1 episodes and was said to be directing half of Season 2 when "The Rings of Power" revealed the season's full slate of directors.

There has been a long break between Seasons 1 and 2 already. The former ended in October 2022. The latter should come out this year, as confirmed in a February report about the "Rings of Power" showrunners signing a new deal with Amazon Studios — although it remained vague, only saying that Season 2 "is expected to debut later this year."

The new BTS image is a fun reminder of the Middle-earth mayhem that will occur sometime in the next few months.