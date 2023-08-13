Rings Of Power Season 2 Teases Unexpected Characters Sharing The Battlefield

Contains spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

"The Rings of Power" Season 1 got off to a slow start — something that Season 2 is set up to easily fix. As is the case with most massive world adaptations, it takes time to establish locations, introduce characters, and set up storylines. Now that the stage is set, the second installment of the show should be able to crank up the intensity.

One recent rumor that points to a more action-packed Season 2 comes from Fellowship of Fans. The fansite is a hot spot for "Rings of Power" leaks, rumors, speculation, and inside scoops. The latest tidbit of Season 2 information hints at a battle so big it could bring together characters that we last saw hundreds of miles apart on the Middle-earth continent. The exclusive scoop reads, "Arondir will be present at the 2 episode battle in The Rings of Power Season 2 alongside Elrond whilst fighting Adar's Army."

After adding that new series regular Nia Towle, will play a human named Estrid, a follow-up claim suggests that another trio of characters could also team up for a portion of Season 2. It says, "Arondir, Isildur and Estrid will be in the same plot line and share scenes together for some of the season."

The fact that major characters in a show will be present for either a climatic battle sequence or a chunk of the Season 2 story doesn't sound too surprising — until one considers how far apart some of these characters were the last time we saw them.