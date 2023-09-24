LOTR: The Rings Of Power BTS Photo Teases Season 2's Armies - Plus A Rivendell Reveal

Contains potential spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2

"The Rings of Power" Season 1 was a bit of a slow burn. The first eight episodes of the show introduced countless characters, times, and places. It established major locations like Mount Doom and Númenor and kicked off the forging of the show's titular jewelry (albeit out of order from the source material). It revealed where Sauron is (we knew it was Halbrand all along!) and set up key characters like Galadriel, Elrond, and Elendil.

Now that the stage is set, Season 2 promises to be an epic affair — and a new rumor from fan site Fellowship of Fans (FoF) promises a ton of action coming down the pike, as well as the reveal of another key location. The latest four-part batch of scoops from the site's X (Formerly Twitter) page claims a handful of interesting, interwoven revelations. One of these is that Oliver Alvin-Wilson, who formally joined the cast of "The Rings of Power" back in December 2022, will be part of the Elven storyline and will share scenes with Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), and others.

Another part of the exclusive scoop boldly declares, "'RIVENDELL/ IMLADRIS' is a location & term internally listed in the production of 'The Rings of Power' Season 2." It adds that a production listing can "range from just a dialogue mention of the location, teaser or seeing the location itself on screen." Still, the fact that Rivendell could factor into the story this quickly is welcome news after the aforementioned sluggish start to the series.