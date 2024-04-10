Fallout Review: An Outdated, Underwhelming & Bloody Mess

The main issue here is that none of these characters are complex or engaging enough to root for. They're two-dimensional, empty avatars that someone would choose at the start of a game — which, ironically, could be a backhanded compliment given this is a videogame adaptation — but while you can get over shallow characteristics and vague backstories when playing (if the gameplay is diverse and challenging enough), the same doesn't fly when you're watching a story unfold on the screen. Based on its first four episodes (which were provided for review), there's nothing in "Fallout" that feels original or impressive.

Even though there is plenty of action to keep the plot moving without letting it sink into complete boredom, they're unimaginative and average at best, filled with generic gun and fistfights between robots, humans, and other creatures. That could work if the series' target audience were solely children under 14, but given that the "Fallout" fanbase is likely an older generation who played the games in the last two decades, that's hardly the case here. Plus, the creators didn't go easy on the explicit violence — the most surprising aspect of it — that often shows limbs tear and blood splatter as characters die horrific deaths, which may be a little much for younger viewers. It's all a bit over-the-top, but that actually works in favor of the series.

And then there's the bleak, threatening, and retro-futuristic wasteland of a world that evokes a Westernish vibe with plenty of sci-fi elements brought over from the games. If I had to name one selling point, it would be the atmosphere and grandiose look "Fallout" manages to capture and prove that all the money that went into it wasn't for nothing. Even so, it's a world that doesn't differ from anything we've seen before — in fact, it's kind of a mixture of different elements and set pieces used from other, better post-apocalyptic movies and TV shows. It just doesn't have an identity that would make it stand out in any way.

Overall, "Fallout" is another underwhelming example of why most video game adaptations continue to lack that essential quality that very few can produce and turn into success. But it's also hard to ignore the evident signs that this adaptation might've been doomed from the get-go due to a material that barely had any aspects to grip onto from a narrative standpoint. The truth is, some games should stay games.

"Fallout" hits Prime Video on April 11.