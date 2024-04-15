Taylor Swift Had The Best Response To Ryan Gosling's SNL Monologue

Two Hollywood A-listers created their own version of one of Taylor Swift's biggest songs of all time ... and the pop superstar fully approves.

Swift — who's on a break from her record-smashing Eras Tour and is set to release her new studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on April 19 — took a moment out of her busy schedule to comment on Ryan Gosling's "Saturday Night Live" monologue from April 13, where he presented his own version of her crushing breakup ballad "All Too Well." (The song famously expanded to a 10-minute version when Swift released her "version" of her studio album "Red," but Gosling kept it a bit shorter than that.)

"You know, when you play a character that hard, that long, just letting go feels like a breakup and for processing a breakup, there's really only one thing that can help: The music of the great Taylor Swift," Gosling said before donning sunglasses and sitting down at a piano to begin his take on "All Too Well," which described how much he misses playing Ken in the "Barbie" movie and how he feels he can't truly let the character go.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Swift herself posted the full clip with the caption, "All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version) !!!"

"Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour," she then joked before concluding, "This monologue is EVERYTHING" (followed by two "heart-hand" emojis, one of Swift's signatures, and two clapping emojis).