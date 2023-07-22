Everything Oppenheimer Gets Right (And Wrong) About The True Story

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer"

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has finally arrived. The biopic about the theoretical physicist who ran the Manhattan Project is one of the most hotly anticipated and highly rated movies of the year. It's also one of the most historically accurate films ever made. That's largely because Nolan is so meticulously faithful to the source material ... something fans will notice down, to the title character's preference for ice-cold martinis and pork pie hats. "Tenet" star Robert Pattinson gifted a copy of the book in question — 2005's Pulitzer Prize-winning "American Prometheus" — to Nolan in early 2021. The resulting film came together incredibly quickly, though the book it's based on took two authors more than 25 years to complete, compiling 50,000 pages of once-secret documents and interviews with just about everyone J. Robert Oppenheimer ever knew.

Anyone familiar with Nolan's filmography should recognize why he was so attracted to the subject matter. Though "Oppenheimer" is less gimmicky and more introspective than any of his previous 10 films, the story contains several Christopher Nolan hallmarks. It's a somber period piece from a not-too-distant past about a great man in well-tailored suits with an interest in science, problems with women, and a troubled mind. For the most part, "Oppenheimer" presents the physicist much as he was, to the best of anyone's knowledge. In fact, rather than making mistakes or inserting historical inaccuracies, the three-hour film instead has to gloss over or omit some fascinating details. This is how close Nolan and company got to the truth.