Barbie: What Is Ryan Gosling's 'Kenergy' - And How Can You Get Some?

We have officially entered the Ken era of Ryan Gosling's career. The "Blade Runner 2049" star has long been hailed as one of the greatest actors of his generation, but no one knew just how much deeper into a role he could dive until he took on the plastic persona of Barbie's boy accessory, Ken, in Greta Gerwig's massively successful "Barbie."

Gosling has even partially upstaged Margot Robbie, who plays the titular Barbie. Yes, everyone agrees Robbie is perfect as the iconic doll, but Ken dominates discussions of the film. Gosling fully embodied his character, even giving interviews as Ken, and people can't seem to get enough. We've already lost count of the Ken-themed think pieces popping up. But what is it about Gosling's performance as Ken that so resonates with people? Is it that he's gone full himbo? Are his ludicrously bright, neon outfits simply irresistible to the human eye? Or is it simply that Gosling's long-underappreciated comedic talents have finally been brought into the limelight?

According to Gosling himself, the secret is something called "Kenergy," which he describes as a sort of aimless lifestyle. "Ken's got no money, he's got no job, he's got no car, he's got no house," Gosling told Entertainment Weekly. "He's going through some stuff." And yet, that pitiful explanation feels totally out of alignment with the image Gosling projects as Ken. So what precisely is Kenergy, and how can you add some of it to your own life? Let's examine both the movie and Gosling's own statements to see what we can learn.