The Witcher's Liam Hemsworth Is Getting Jacked To Play Geralt After Henry Cavill

Has there ever been a more daunting TV task than taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill? Apart from the fan response to his portrayal, Cavill was so invested in the character that he wanted changes for Geralt between seasons to make it more accurate to the source material.

Despite the vast baggage Geralt comes with — or precisely because of it — Liam Hemsworth has been nothing but humble about playing the lead character going forward. When the news of the recast dropped in 2022, Hemsworth had good things to say about being the new Witcher. "As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world." He also honored Cavill for his work and admitted to being a fan of the actor as well as the franchise, while recognizing the challenge that lies ahead of him.

The transition from Cavill to Hemsworth might be tough to swallow for some fans. However, between being a fan of "The Witcher," knowing Cavill's work, and putting in the work to attain the physical presence necessary for the role, it seems that Hemsworth is heading toward Season 4 with the full intention of bringing his absolute A-game to the role.