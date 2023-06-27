The Witcher: How The Show Will Transform Henry Cavill To Liam Hemsworth's Geralt
Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 4
Henry Cavill's commitment to giving fans the best version of Geralt of Rivia was the driving force behind the hit Netflix series, so the heartbreak surrounding his exit hit hard. With "The Witcher" Season 3 approaching as fast as the Wild Hunt, so too are Cavill's final days as the Butcher of Blaviken, as Liam Hemsworth is set to take over the role. Fans have long wondered how "The Witcher" would address the new-looking Geralt in Season 4, and it looks like a plan is in place, taking inspiration from one of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels.
"We have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam," executive producer Tomek Baginski told Yahoo News. "Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it's also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five."
Baginski wants to reassure fans that "The Witcher" will remain faithful to Sapkowski's novels as it switches lead actors, going so far as to call it a "lore accurate" flawless transition. Unfortunately, the show has become infamous for straying from the books, with some writers disliking the source material, so while the producer's comments sound promising, there's reason for fans to be hesitant.
Fans of The Witcher books may know what's in store
Although Tomek Baginski kept his comments mysterious, he suggested that book five holds the key to how "The Witcher" will transition from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth. Assuming he isn't counting the short stories, that leads fans to Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Lady of the Lake," the final book in the "Witcher Saga," which holds a few options to explain Geralt's new look in Season 4.
The first option would be for "The Witcher" to lean into the ever-popular trend of the multiverse. Before it was a cinematic trend, Sapkowski wrote reality-jumping elements into "The Lady of the Lake" in 1999, with Ciri gaining near-complete control of her powers, allowing her to jump through time and space. She visits multiple realities, including Camelot and medieval Europe, so it wouldn't be outrageous for her to travel to another version of The Continent, where everything except Geralt's face is the same.
The other option is much simpler but comes at a price for the beloved monster hunter. Saying Geralt has a near-death experience at the end of "The Lady of the Lake" would be an understatement, as the Witcher couldn't have come closer to dying. However, he does live, continuing his story in the video game series. Netflix could have Geralt "die" early in Season 4, only to return with a new look. While it seems far too early for "The Witcher" to adapt this plotline, it could be just the surprise the streamer uses to hook audiences back in following Henry Cavill's departure.