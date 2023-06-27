The Witcher: How The Show Will Transform Henry Cavill To Liam Hemsworth's Geralt

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 4

Henry Cavill's commitment to giving fans the best version of Geralt of Rivia was the driving force behind the hit Netflix series, so the heartbreak surrounding his exit hit hard. With "The Witcher" Season 3 approaching as fast as the Wild Hunt, so too are Cavill's final days as the Butcher of Blaviken, as Liam Hemsworth is set to take over the role. Fans have long wondered how "The Witcher" would address the new-looking Geralt in Season 4, and it looks like a plan is in place, taking inspiration from one of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels.

"We have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam," executive producer Tomek Baginski told Yahoo News. "Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it's also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five."

Baginski wants to reassure fans that "The Witcher" will remain faithful to Sapkowski's novels as it switches lead actors, going so far as to call it a "lore accurate" flawless transition. Unfortunately, the show has become infamous for straying from the books, with some writers disliking the source material, so while the producer's comments sound promising, there's reason for fans to be hesitant.