Chicago Fire Season 12 Drops Worrying Update About The Fate Of Taylor Kinney's Severide

Though Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide returns in the "Chicago Fire" Season 12 after leaving town to work on an arson investigation, the lingering question remains whether he's set to depart the show again at some point, or if he'll stay as a more permanent fixture. Now, "Chicago Fire" executive producer Andrea Newman has suggested that Severide might be facing some serious challenges that cast doubt over the character's future on the show ... as well as the state of his relationship with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

"'If Severide can overcome a terrifying crime in [Season 12, Episode 11] and make it to the finale, there could be a major revelation for Kelly and Stella then," Newman told TV Line. "And that is all I'll say on that!"

Newman's revelation confirms the news that Kinney's Severide will be off the grid again in "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 11. With this newest revelation about a serious crime having something to do with his disappearance, fans may have a real cause for concern for the character and his ongoing presence on the show.