Chicago Fire Season 12 Drops Worrying Update About The Fate Of Taylor Kinney's Severide
Though Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide returns in the "Chicago Fire" Season 12 after leaving town to work on an arson investigation, the lingering question remains whether he's set to depart the show again at some point, or if he'll stay as a more permanent fixture. Now, "Chicago Fire" executive producer Andrea Newman has suggested that Severide might be facing some serious challenges that cast doubt over the character's future on the show ... as well as the state of his relationship with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).
"'If Severide can overcome a terrifying crime in [Season 12, Episode 11] and make it to the finale, there could be a major revelation for Kelly and Stella then," Newman told TV Line. "And that is all I'll say on that!"
Newman's revelation confirms the news that Kinney's Severide will be off the grid again in "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 11. With this newest revelation about a serious crime having something to do with his disappearance, fans may have a real cause for concern for the character and his ongoing presence on the show.
Severide may yet survive to see the end of the season
Kelly Severide's impending disappearance is concerning, especially since it seems to be connected to a crime. Even so, there's some reason to believe that the character will at the very least survive the season, and quite possibly be a part of "Chicago Fire" going forward, as well. In an earlier interview with Parade, Andrea Newman indicated that Severide's Season 12, Episode 11 disappearance is part of a major mystery rather than yet another goodbye.
"Severide is here to stay this season, and he and Kidd will have all new dynamics to explore, as they end up joining forces on an arson case and find themselves at odds over a mysterious new floater on Truck 81," Newman said. "But the real shock comes when Severide suddenly goes missing in 1211, along with one of the rigs, both disappearing while on shift in the dead of night."
Taylor Kinney left "Chicago Fire" in Season 11 to deal with a personal situation. Though the absence was never intended to be permanent, enough actors have left the "One Chicago" franchise for various reasons that fans had reason to be wary. Besides, even if Severide does survive whatever ordeal awaits him, there's still plenty of tension regarding his future with Kidd.