Severide Missing Again: New Chicago Fire Season 12 Story Will Annoy Taylor Kinney Fans

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 11

It's frustrating to be a Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) fan. After the character missed much of Season 11 of "Chicago Fire," when Kinney took a leave of absence for personal reasons, he returns to the firehouse for Season 12. But then Severide disappears again, frustrating his wife, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), as well as viewers at home. And now it looks like the character is set to pull a third vanishing act in Episode 11.

TVLine reports that in the upcoming episode, Severide will disappear in the middle of the night along with one of the company's engines, forcing his spouse to give chase. "Kidd walks out to the apparatus floor in the middle of the night to see one of the rigs is missing, and Severide's phone sits alone on the squad table. No one else is in sight. What the hell is going on?" teases the drama's showrunner, Andrea Newman. She described the episode as a self-contained thriller and Stella as a warrior woman on a mission to track her husband down.

Since the words 'self-contained' pop up in this description, don't expect Severide's disappearance to be permanent — which is a good thing when one considers how many "Chicago Fire" actors have left the program recently. Hopefully, Stella and Kelly will get to spend more time together after this incident, because they haven't been doing much of that over the past few years.