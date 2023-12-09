Chicago Fire Season 12: Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide Returns In New Set Photos

More "Chicago Fire" behind-the-scenes photos have hit the internet in the run-up to its 12th season premiere. While many of these shots have focused on Kara Killmer, whose time on the show as Sylvie Brett will be wrapping up after Season 12, one particular set of photos features Taylor Kinney, whose fan-favorite character Kelly Severide is set to return to the series for at least a few episodes in the upcoming season.

Although it appears that the Facebook user who originally shared the photos has since removed them or made them private, "Chicago Fire" fan @learnthingss took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the images on the platform, including one that shows Kinney as Severide, back in his usual squad gear. The image sees the fire cop standing in front of a garage door, flanked by two men in yellow firefighter vests over their gear, though it's hard to tell what type of scene was being shot at that moment.

As reported by Deadline in January 2023, Kinney took a leave of absence from the long-running procedural to deal with an unspecified personal matter. Nine months later, it was revealed that the actor would be returning to "Chicago Fire" for its 12th season. But with Severide confirmed to be back in Firehouse 51, at least for the time being, what can fans expect from him when the NBC series returns to the air on January 17, 2024?