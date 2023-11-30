Chicago Fire: What Happened To Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide In Season 11?

Chicago's Firehouse 51 hasn't been the same since Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) abruptly left town. Kinney, who had led the "Chicago Fire" cast since Jesse Spencer (Matthew Casey) departed in Season 10, took a leave of absence from the NBC series halfway through Season 11, citing personal reasons. His last appearance on screen took place in the episode "Run Like Hell," which aired on February 22, 2023. In the episode, Severide and Randall McHolland (Christian Stolte) help Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) with an arson investigation. Kinney's departure appears to have been unplanned. There's nothing in "Run Like Hell" that foreshadows his intention to leave the series, and an explanation doesn't come until the following episode, "Damage Control."

It's in this episode — which aired on March 1, 2023 — that we get an in-story explanation for Severide's absence: Tom Van Meter (Tim Hopper) explains to Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) that Severide left the city to train at "the best arson investigation training program in the world" and that he couldn't tell Boden himself because he left Chicago so last minute. Since Severide's departure, Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) has taken over as lieutenant of Squad 3. Although he wasn't seen on screen, Kinney continued to be credited in the series throughout the remainder of Season 11, which came to an end on May 24, 2023.