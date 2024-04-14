Sophia Bush Reunites With Chicago PD Co-Star In New Photo (But It's Not What You Think)

Many actors have left the "One Chicago" franchise over the years for various reasons, but of course, simply leaving the show doesn't mean they cease to exist after closing the door on the Windy City's first responder forces. The actors are still around and working, and unless their characters have joined the ranks of people who have died on "One Chicago" shows, there's always the possibility of a return. That's why fans who spotted former "Chicago P.D." star Sophia Bush's Instagram Story post with her old co-star Josh Segarra may have raised an eyebrow, especially because of the accompanying text. "But Chicago is WARM now that @joshsegarra is heeeere!" Bush wrote.

In all fairness, there's absolutely no indication that this means either Bush or Segarra is heading back to "Chicago P.D." Bush's Erin Lindsay relocated to New York in Season 4 and hasn't been seen since. As for Segarra, his Justin Voight is one of the aforementioned dead "One Chicago" characters. Justin was murdered in the "Chicago P.D." Season 3 finale, which would make it quite tricky for him to return. As such, it's highly likely that Bush's Instagram Story post depicts a mere social encounter between the two former colleagues instead of being a harbinger of monumental "One Chicago" news.