Sophia Bush Reunites With Chicago PD Co-Star In New Photo (But It's Not What You Think)
Many actors have left the "One Chicago" franchise over the years for various reasons, but of course, simply leaving the show doesn't mean they cease to exist after closing the door on the Windy City's first responder forces. The actors are still around and working, and unless their characters have joined the ranks of people who have died on "One Chicago" shows, there's always the possibility of a return. That's why fans who spotted former "Chicago P.D." star Sophia Bush's Instagram Story post with her old co-star Josh Segarra may have raised an eyebrow, especially because of the accompanying text. "But Chicago is WARM now that @joshsegarra is heeeere!" Bush wrote.
In all fairness, there's absolutely no indication that this means either Bush or Segarra is heading back to "Chicago P.D." Bush's Erin Lindsay relocated to New York in Season 4 and hasn't been seen since. As for Segarra, his Justin Voight is one of the aforementioned dead "One Chicago" characters. Justin was murdered in the "Chicago P.D." Season 3 finale, which would make it quite tricky for him to return. As such, it's highly likely that Bush's Instagram Story post depicts a mere social encounter between the two former colleagues instead of being a harbinger of monumental "One Chicago" news.
Bush is unlikely to return on Chicago P.D.
With a multitude of TV and movie projects under his belt, Josh Segarra has been doing a lot since leaving "Chicago P.D." Still, despite the actor's busy schedule — which has included shows like "Orange Is the New Black" and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" — and the fact that his "Chicago P.D." character is dead, he's still arguably more likely to revisit the "One Chicago" franchise than Sophia Bush.
The real reason Bush left "Chicago P.D." is serious behind-the-scenes drama. She clashed with the makers of the show about on-set conditions, harassment by an unspecified coworker, and how the production discouraged complaints. Things escalated to a point where Bush ultimately forced her way out of her original seven-season contract after Season 4. With a background like this, Bush is probably among the least likely returnees in "One Chicago" history — not that this has slowed her down much, since just like Segarra, she's been very busy after leaving the show behind.