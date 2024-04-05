What Josh Segarra Has Been Doing Since Leaving Chicago P.D.
Since it began its run in 2014, "Chicago P.D." has played host to a sprawling ensemble cast — but as with all crime procedurals, not everyone sticks around forever. Sophia Bush played Detective Erin Lindsay for the show's first four seasons but ultimately exited; Jesse Lee Soffer was also an original cast member and made it through a whopping 10 seasons before leaving the series. So what about Josh Segarra, who played Justin Voight as a recurring character for the show's first three seasons?
Justin is the son of Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight (Jason Beghe), the stern yet big-hearted chief of the intelligence unit of Chicago's police force — and audiences learn early on that Justin often fought against being the son of a police officer. As a teenager, Justin got into plenty of trouble, and in Season 1, he's fresh out of prison. Even so, with his dad and Erin's help, Justin gets a job, joins a boxing gym, and starts building a life for himself. Sadly, he's killed at the end of Season 3.
To that end, what has Segarra been doing since he appeared on "Chicago P.D.?" Segarra has remained booked and busy, appearing in horror blockbusters, critically beloved comedies, and superhero shows. Here's what Josh Segarra has been doing since he played Justin Voight.
Arrow (2016-2019)
Spearheaded by powerful showrunner Greg Berlanti, the CW series "Arrow" — set within the DC Comics universe — was pretty well-loved throughout its eight seasons on the air, led by Stephen Amell as Arrow himself, Oliver Queen. Just like "Chicago P.D.," "Arrow" had an enormous, sprawling cast, which included Josh Segarra, who joined the series in Season 5 and was a guest star in Season 6 and Season 8. During that time, Segarra played Adrian Chase, also known as Prometheus.
Segarra really gets to have fun during "Arrow" Season 5, because he plays that season's big bad villain. When audiences first meet Adrian, he's the brand-new district attorney of Oliver's home of Star City, and since Oliver is the mayor at that point, the two "work together" to fight crime. Ultimately, it's revealed that Adrian is actually Prometheus, and he wants revenge against Oliver, who killed Adrian's father during his early days of being a superhero. Not only that, but he learned to fight from the legendary Talia al Ghul (Lexa Doig), so he's well-matched against Oliver ... which is bad news for Arrow.
Orange is the New Black (2018-2019)
As one of Netflix's flagship original series, "Orange is the New Black" offers an unflinching look at what it's really like to be behind bars in a typical American women's prison — and later in the show, Segarra joined actors like Uzo Aduba, Laverne Cox, Kate Mulgrew, and many, many more. Unfortunately for Segarra, who usually plays relatively likable individuals, his corrections officer character, Danilo Stefanovic, is pretty brutal.
Segarra plays Stefanovic in Seasons 6 and 7, and it's a little tough to watch his scenes if you've seen some of his other projects. Not only does he prevent any superior from joining him in the interrogation room so he can abuse inmates — including FBI agents — he's also intensely cruel, emotionally tormenting inmates over their weight and physical appearance. As a nice bonus, he's also stupid; at one point, he says that if he has two five-hour energy drinks simultaneously, it will mathematically give him ten whole hours of energy. (That's not how that works.) Thankfully, Segarra moved on to much more endearing roles after Stefanovic that let him tap into his gentler, funnier side.
The Other Two (2019-2023)
In 2019, Josh Segarra joined the edgy, acerbic Max original comedy "The Other Two" as recurring character Lance Arroyo; by the 3rd and final season, he got upgraded to a series regular. Right away, it's clear that Lance — the well-meaning but dimwitted ex-boyfriend of series co-lead Brooke Dubek (Heléne Yorke) — is still head over heels in love with her, despite how she treats him like dirt.
He sticks around anyway, helping her early in Season 1 when Brooke's extremely famous younger brother Chase "ChaseDreams" Dubek (Case Walker) gets drunk and needs adult supervision when he gets sick, but when Brooke wants to rekindle their relationship, Lance demurs, realizing she's using him. He has no such revelation later on; the two find their way back together throughout Season 2 and are engaged by Season 3, where it's revealed that Lance, a successful shoe designer, has become a nurse to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lance is a sweet, generous, and kind antidote to the craven cretins that largely populate "The Other Two," considering that the show is a pointed satire of the entertainment industry, and Segarra plays him perfectly. Honestly, he created such a lovely character that audiences spend a fair amount of time wondering why Lance would give someone like Brooke the time of day in the first place.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)
When it comes to Marvel's original slate of television shows on Disney+, few have been as divisive as "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Tatiana Maslany leads the series as Jennifer Walters, a high-powered lawyer who undergoes an accidental blood transfusion with her cousin ... who just so happens to be Bruce Banner, otherwise known as The Hulk (with Mark Ruffalo reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role). From that point on, Jennifer does her very best to live a dual life, defeating bad guys as She-Hulk and defending her clients as a lawyer (though, obviously, the two worlds collide more often than Jennifer would probably like).
Josh Segarra plays a minor yet adorable supporting role in the show as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, who works at Jennifer's law firm and often teams up with her and their other colleague Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga). In a D23 feature from August 2022, Segarra described his character pretty aptly. "Pug really cares deeply about She-Hulk and Nikki," he said. "They make him part of their family and he's loyal to them [...] Pug loves and supports [Jennifer] either way and is impressed by the way that she handles herself inside and outside of the courtroom. He can see how hard she works and has so much respect for her."
Scream VI (2023)
The "Scream" franchise has been alive and kicking since 1996, and in 2023, Josh Segarra joined the sixth movie in the series as Danny Brackett, neighbor to half-sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega). As Tara and the rest of their friends discover, Sam and Danny are secretly dating, and their relationship comes under fire when multiple Ghostface killers start terrorizing New York City. Largely because the core gang doesn't know a whole lot about Danny, he's immediately a suspect. Ultimately, he watches as Ghostface stabs and murders Quinn Bailey (Liana Liberato), Sam and Tara's roommate and the daughter of an NYPD detective. Danny is exonerated, and he helps Sam, Tara, and everyone else unmask the real killers before they can strike again.
Whether or not Segarra will return for the confirmed sequel, "Scream 7," is anyone's guess at this point; his character Danny closes "Scream VI" hand-in-hand with Sam, but Barrera was fired from the "Scream" franchise after a puffed-up controversy over social media posts about the destruction on the Gaza strip. It might be a bit strange for Danny to return without Sam, but anything's possible in this wild franchise.
Abbott Elementary (2024-present)
In 2024, Josh Segarra joined one of the buzziest network comedies airing right now — and still managed to make an impression amongst a cast of comedy superstars. In the celebrated show's third season, Segarra joins the crew at West Philadelphia's underfunded Abbott Elementary as Manny, who works for the larger Philadelphia school district and is a support system for Janine Teagues (star, showrunner, and creator Quinta Brunson) as she embarks on a fellowship with the district and takes time away from teaching to try and improve the city's schools.
Manny doesn't play an enormous role on "Abbott Elementary," but he's a perfect on-screen support system for the sweet, idealistic Janine, who is beyond committed to making Philadelphia's schools better for every single student — despite every bureaucratic obstacle she encounters. If nothing else, this role on "Abbott" will help continue Segarra's upward career trajectory; the show draws in huge ratings and has won multiple Emmys and Golden Globes, and is undoubtedly one of the biggest network comedy hits in recent memory. Hopefully, Manny sticks around in some capacity even after Janine returns to teaching.