What Josh Segarra Has Been Doing Since Leaving Chicago P.D.

Since it began its run in 2014, "Chicago P.D." has played host to a sprawling ensemble cast — but as with all crime procedurals, not everyone sticks around forever. Sophia Bush played Detective Erin Lindsay for the show's first four seasons but ultimately exited; Jesse Lee Soffer was also an original cast member and made it through a whopping 10 seasons before leaving the series. So what about Josh Segarra, who played Justin Voight as a recurring character for the show's first three seasons?

Justin is the son of Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight (Jason Beghe), the stern yet big-hearted chief of the intelligence unit of Chicago's police force — and audiences learn early on that Justin often fought against being the son of a police officer. As a teenager, Justin got into plenty of trouble, and in Season 1, he's fresh out of prison. Even so, with his dad and Erin's help, Justin gets a job, joins a boxing gym, and starts building a life for himself. Sadly, he's killed at the end of Season 3.

To that end, what has Segarra been doing since he appeared on "Chicago P.D.?" Segarra has remained booked and busy, appearing in horror blockbusters, critically beloved comedies, and superhero shows. Here's what Josh Segarra has been doing since he played Justin Voight.